Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

The stock of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at ₹195 and closed at ₹193.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹197.5 and a low of ₹193.2 during the day. The market capitalization of GSFC is ₹7720.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.45, while the 52-week low is ₹116.1. The stock had a trading volume of 165,791 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.