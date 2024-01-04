Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Surges in Trading Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals opened at ₹287.35 and closed at ₹286.35. The stock reached a high of ₹291.05 and a low of ₹281.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,360.59 crore. The 52-week high is ₹293.6, while the 52-week low is ₹116.1. The stock had a trading volume of 625,581 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) is currently trading at ₹289.15 with a percent change of 1.42. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.42% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is ₹4.05, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|23.07%
|3 Months
|51.85%
|6 Months
|71.21%
|YTD
|18.02%
|1 Year
|103.79%
The current data of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock shows that its price is ₹285.1. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.25, which suggests a decline in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 625,581. The closing price for the stock was ₹286.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!