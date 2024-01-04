Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 285.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 289.15 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals opened at 287.35 and closed at 286.35. The stock reached a high of 291.05 and a low of 281.25. The market capitalization of the company is 11,360.59 crore. The 52-week high is 293.6, while the 52-week low is 116.1. The stock had a trading volume of 625,581 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price update :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹289.15, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹285.1

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) is currently trading at 289.15 with a percent change of 1.42. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.42% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 4.05, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

04 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week23.07%
3 Months51.85%
6 Months71.21%
YTD18.02%
1 Year103.79%
04 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹285.1, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹286.35

The current data of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock shows that its price is 285.1. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.25, which suggests a decline in the stock price.

04 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹286.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 625,581. The closing price for the stock was 286.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.