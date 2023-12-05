Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Live Updates
05 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price update :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹213.75, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹215.35
05 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|18.1%
|3 Months
|9.55%
|6 Months
|32.98%
|YTD
|54.06%
|1 Year
|63.85%
05 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST
05 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST
