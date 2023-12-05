Hello User
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went down today, 05 Dec 2023, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 215.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 213.75 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Live Updates

05 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price update :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹213.75, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹215.35

05 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week18.1%
3 Months9.55%
6 Months32.98%
YTD54.06%
1 Year63.85%
05 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹216, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹215.35

05 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹193.75 on last trading day

