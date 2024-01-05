Hello User
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 2.23 %. The stock closed at 285.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 291.45 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) was 287.55, and the close price was 285.1. The stock's high for the day was 303.5, while the low was 284.85. The market capitalization of GSFC is 11613.63 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 293.6, and the 52-week low is 116.1. The stock's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 967,939 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹285.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 967,939. The closing price for the day was 285.1.

