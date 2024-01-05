Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) was ₹287.55, and the close price was ₹285.1. The stock's high for the day was ₹303.5, while the low was ₹284.85. The market capitalization of GSFC is ₹11613.63 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹293.6, and the 52-week low is ₹116.1. The stock's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 967,939 shares.

