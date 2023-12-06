LIVE UPDATES

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went down today, 06 Dec 2023, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 215.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 213.55 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.