Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 07 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:05 AM IST

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went up today, 07 Dec 2023, by 4.96 %. The stock closed at 213.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 224.15 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.