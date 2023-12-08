Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 08 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price update :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹228.1, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹226.15
08 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|17.24%
|3 Months
|23.26%
|6 Months
|41.74%
|YTD
|62.08%
|1 Year
|71.53%
08 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST
08 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST
