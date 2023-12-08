Hello User
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 08 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
09:48 AM IST
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went up today, 08 Dec 2023, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 226.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 228.1 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price update :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹228.1, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹226.15

08 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week17.24%
3 Months23.26%
6 Months41.74%
YTD62.08%
1 Year71.53%
08 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹226.15, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹224.15

08 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹224.15 on last trading day

