Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2024, by -2.35 %. The stock closed at 291.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 284.6 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals saw an open price of 293.85 and a close price of 291.45. The stock reached a high of 293.85 and a low of 282.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 11,340.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 303.5 and the 52-week low is 116.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 196,874 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹291.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 196,874. The closing price for the stock was 291.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.