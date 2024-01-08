Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals saw an open price of ₹293.85 and a close price of ₹291.45. The stock reached a high of ₹293.85 and a low of ₹282.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,340.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹303.5 and the 52-week low is ₹116.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 196,874 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.