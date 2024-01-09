Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Soar in Trading Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) saw an open price of ₹287.25 and a close price of ₹284.6. The stock reached a high of ₹287.25 and a low of ₹272.5. The market capitalization for GSFC is currently at ₹10,930.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹303.5, while the 52-week low is ₹116.1. The BSE volume for GSFC was 547,858 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 4.06% to reach ₹285.45. This represents a net change of 11.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.04%
|3 Months
|50.06%
|6 Months
|63.39%
|YTD
|13.44%
|1 Year
|88.67%
The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 1.97% or ₹5.4. The current stock price is ₹279.7.
On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 547,858. The closing price for the day was ₹284.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!