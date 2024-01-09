Hello User
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Soar in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 4.06 %. The stock closed at 274.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 285.45 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) saw an open price of 287.25 and a close price of 284.6. The stock reached a high of 287.25 and a low of 272.5. The market capitalization for GSFC is currently at 10,930.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 303.5, while the 52-week low is 116.1. The BSE volume for GSFC was 547,858 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price update :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹285.45, up 4.06% from yesterday's ₹274.3

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 4.06% to reach 285.45. This represents a net change of 11.15.

09 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.04%
3 Months50.06%
6 Months63.39%
YTD13.44%
1 Year88.67%
09 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹279.7, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹274.3

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 1.97% or 5.4. The current stock price is 279.7.

09 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹284.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 547,858. The closing price for the day was 284.6.

