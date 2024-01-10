Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) had an open price of ₹279.7 and a close price of ₹274.3. The stock reached a high of ₹305.75 and a low of ₹279.7. The market capitalization of GSFC is ₹11,617.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹303.5 and the 52-week low is ₹116.1. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 1,633,952 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.