Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went down today, 11 Dec 2023, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 226.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 223.1 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Dec 2023, 09:34:56 AM IST
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
15.13%
3 Months
22.77%
6 Months
41.27%
YTD
59.57%
1 Year
62.71%
11 Dec 2023, 09:06:51 AM IST
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹223.1, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹226.15
11 Dec 2023, 08:03:50 AM IST
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹226.15 on last trading day
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!