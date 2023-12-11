Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went down today, 11 Dec 2023, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 226.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 223.1 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week15.13%
3 Months22.77%
6 Months41.27%
YTD59.57%
1 Year62.71%
11 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹223.1, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹226.15

11 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹226.15 on last trading day

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.