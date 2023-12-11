Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|15.13%
|3 Months
|22.77%
|6 Months
|41.27%
|YTD
|59.57%
|1 Year
|62.71%
11 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹223.1, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹226.15
11 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹226.15 on last trading day