Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals sees positive trading day

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals opened at ₹291 and closed at ₹288.95. The stock reached a high of ₹295.55 and a low of ₹287.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,557.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹305.75, while the 52-week low is ₹116.1. A total of 467,571 shares were traded on the BSE.
The current stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals is ₹291.4. It has shown a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.53%
|3 Months
|53.36%
|6 Months
|72.42%
|YTD
|20.17%
|1 Year
|103.15%
The current stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals is ₹292. The percent change is 0.67%, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.95, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 467,571. The closing price for the stock was ₹288.95.
