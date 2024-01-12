Hello User
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 290.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 291.4 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals opened at 291 and closed at 288.95. The stock reached a high of 295.55 and a low of 287.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 11,557.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 305.75, while the 52-week low is 116.1. A total of 467,571 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price update :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹291.4, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹290.05

The current stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals is 291.4. It has shown a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.35.

12 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.53%
3 Months53.36%
6 Months72.42%
YTD20.17%
1 Year103.15%
12 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹292, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹290.05

The current stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals is 292. The percent change is 0.67%, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.95, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

12 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹288.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 467,571. The closing price for the stock was 288.95.

