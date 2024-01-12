Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals sees positive trading day

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals opened at ₹291 and closed at ₹288.95. The stock reached a high of ₹295.55 and a low of ₹287.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,557.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹305.75, while the 52-week low is ₹116.1. A total of 467,571 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.