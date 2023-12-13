Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2023

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went up today, 13 Dec 2023, by 3.41 %. The stock closed at 221.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.15 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Dec 2023, 08:05:51 AM IST
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹221.6 on last trading day
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!