Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals reports positive trading results

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 2.13 %. The stock closed at 230.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 235.3 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at 234.55 and closed at 232.2. The highest price reached during the day was 235.6, while the lowest was 229.3. The market capitalization of GSFC is currently at 9180.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 234.95, and the 52-week low is 116.1. The BSE volume for GSFC shares on the last trading day was 185,905.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price update :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹235.3, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹230.4

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 2.13% or 4.9, bringing the current price to 235.3.

15 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.72%
3 Months30.0%
6 Months43.96%
YTD64.87%
1 Year64.16%
15 Dec 2023, 09:15 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹231.4, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹230.4

The current data of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock shows that the price is 231.4, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 1.

15 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹232.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) had a total volume of 185,905 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for GSFC was 232.2.

