Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals reports positive trading results

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at ₹234.55 and closed at ₹232.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹235.6, while the lowest was ₹229.3. The market capitalization of GSFC is currently at ₹9180.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹234.95, and the 52-week low is ₹116.1. The BSE volume for GSFC shares on the last trading day was 185,905.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.