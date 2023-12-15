Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals reports positive trading results

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at ₹234.55 and closed at ₹232.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹235.6, while the lowest was ₹229.3. The market capitalization of GSFC is currently at ₹9180.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹234.95, and the 52-week low is ₹116.1. The BSE volume for GSFC shares on the last trading day was 185,905.
The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 2.13% or ₹4.9, bringing the current price to ₹235.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.72%
|3 Months
|30.0%
|6 Months
|43.96%
|YTD
|64.87%
|1 Year
|64.16%
The current data of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock shows that the price is ₹231.4, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 1.
On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) had a total volume of 185,905 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for GSFC was ₹232.2.
