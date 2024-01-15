Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 290.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 287.95 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals saw an open price of 291.75 and a close price of 290.05. The stock had a high of 294 and a low of 285.1. The market capitalization of the company is 11,474.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 305.75 and the 52-week low is 116.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 120,158 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹290.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals had a BSE volume of 120,158 shares with a closing price of 290.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.