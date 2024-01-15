Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals saw an open price of ₹291.75 and a close price of ₹290.05. The stock had a high of ₹294 and a low of ₹285.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,474.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹305.75 and the 52-week low is ₹116.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 120,158 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.