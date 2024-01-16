Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stocks slump in trading today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at ₹288.15 and closed at ₹287.95. The stock had a high of ₹289.6 and a low of ₹278.15. The market capitalization of GSFC is ₹11,308.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹305.75, while the 52-week low is ₹116.1. The BSE volume for GSFC was 420,496 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.