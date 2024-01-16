Hello User
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stocks slump in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 283.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 283.5 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at 288.15 and closed at 287.95. The stock had a high of 289.6 and a low of 278.15. The market capitalization of GSFC is 11,308.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 305.75, while the 52-week low is 116.1. The BSE volume for GSFC was 420,496 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹283.5, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹283.8

The current data of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) stock shows that the price is 283.5, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹287.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals had a volume of 420,496 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 287.95.

