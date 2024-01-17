Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals saw an open price of ₹285.85 and a close price of ₹283.8. The stock reached a high of ₹293.2 and a low of ₹279.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,346.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹305.75, while the 52-week low is ₹116.1. The stock had a trading volume of 717,295 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 717,295. The closing price for the stock was ₹283.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!