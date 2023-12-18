Hello User
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals faces downward trading trend

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 232.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.85 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals opened at 231.95 and closed at 230.4. The stock had a high of 238.45 and a low of 229.55. The market capitalization of the company is 9274.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 238.45 and the 52-week low is 116.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 440,849 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price update :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹230.85, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹232.75

The current stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals is 230.85. There has been a percent change of -0.82 and a net change of -1.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.35%
3 Months27.76%
6 Months45.07%
YTD66.51%
1 Year56.28%
18 Dec 2023, 09:16 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹233.6, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹232.75

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) is currently 233.6, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹230.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 440,849. The closing price for the stock was 230.4.

