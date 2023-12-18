Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals faces downward trading trend

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals opened at ₹231.95 and closed at ₹230.4. The stock had a high of ₹238.45 and a low of ₹229.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9274.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹238.45 and the 52-week low is ₹116.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 440,849 shares.
The current stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals is ₹230.85. There has been a percent change of -0.82 and a net change of -1.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.35%
|3 Months
|27.76%
|6 Months
|45.07%
|YTD
|66.51%
|1 Year
|56.28%
The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) is currently ₹233.6, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 440,849. The closing price for the stock was ₹230.4.
