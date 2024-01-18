Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) saw an open price of ₹284.6 and a close price of ₹284.75. The stock reached a high of ₹289.15 and a low of ₹279.2 during the day. The market capitalization of GSFC is currently ₹11,245.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹305.75 and the 52-week low is ₹116.1. The BSE volume for GSFC was 254,679 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.