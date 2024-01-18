Hello User
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 284.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 282.2 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) saw an open price of 284.6 and a close price of 284.75. The stock reached a high of 289.15 and a low of 279.2 during the day. The market capitalization of GSFC is currently 11,245.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 305.75 and the 52-week low is 116.1. The BSE volume for GSFC was 254,679 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹284.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the BSE, there were a total of 254,679 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 284.75.

