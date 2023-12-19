LIVE UPDATES

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2023, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 232.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.6 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.