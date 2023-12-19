Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2023, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 232.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.6 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹232.75 on last trading day

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.