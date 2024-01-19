Hello User
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 282.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 283.15 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals saw an open price of 282.45 and a close price of 282.2. The stock reached a high of 289.6 and a low of 272.7. The market capitalization for the company is currently at 11,282.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 305.75, while the 52-week low is 116.1. The stock had a trading volume of 494,809 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹283.15, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹282.2

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) is currently at 283.15, with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 0.95.

19 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹282.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 494,809. The closing price for the stock was 282.2.

