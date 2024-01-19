Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals sees positive trading day

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals saw an open price of ₹282.45 and a close price of ₹282.2. The stock reached a high of ₹289.6 and a low of ₹272.7. The market capitalization for the company is currently at ₹11,282.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹305.75, while the 52-week low is ₹116.1. The stock had a trading volume of 494,809 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) is currently at ₹283.15, with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 0.95.
On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 494,809. The closing price for the stock was ₹282.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!