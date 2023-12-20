Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals sees positive trading day

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at ₹232 and closed at ₹230.6. The stock had a high of ₹234.35 and a low of ₹227.25. The market capitalization of GSFC is ₹9198.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹238.45 and the 52-week low is ₹116.1. On the BSE, 307,947 shares of GSFC were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals is currently at ₹231.95 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 1.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock reached a low of ₹228.55 and a high of ₹235.15 on the current day.
The current stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals is ₹232.4, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 1.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.79%
|3 Months
|26.84%
|6 Months
|41.87%
|YTD
|65.22%
|1 Year
|60.63%
The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals is currently ₹232, with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 1.15.
On the last day, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals had a volume of 307,947 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹230.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!