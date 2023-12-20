Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 230.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 231.95 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at 232 and closed at 230.6. The stock had a high of 234.35 and a low of 227.25. The market capitalization of GSFC is 9198.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 238.45 and the 52-week low is 116.1. On the BSE, 307,947 shares of GSFC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹231.95, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹230.85

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals is currently at 231.95 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 1.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

20 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Today's Price range

The Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock reached a low of 228.55 and a high of 235.15 on the current day.

20 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Live Updates

20 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price update :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹232.4, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹230.85

The current stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals is 232.4, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 1.55.

20 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.79%
3 Months26.84%
6 Months41.87%
YTD65.22%
1 Year60.63%
20 Dec 2023, 09:16 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹232, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹230.85

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals is currently 232, with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 1.15.

20 Dec 2023, 08:18 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹230.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals had a volume of 307,947 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 230.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.