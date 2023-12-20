Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals sees positive trading day

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at ₹232 and closed at ₹230.6. The stock had a high of ₹234.35 and a low of ₹227.25. The market capitalization of GSFC is ₹9198.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹238.45 and the 52-week low is ₹116.1. On the BSE, 307,947 shares of GSFC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.