Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 1.63 %. The stock closed at 214.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 217.6 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals opened at 232.65 and closed at 230.85. The stock had a high of 235.15 and a low of 212.75. The market capitalization of the company is 8531.4 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 238.45 and a 52-week low of 116.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 451,677 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price update :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹217.6, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹214.1

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 1.63% or 3.5. The current price of the stock is 217.6.

21 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.62%
3 Months19.36%
6 Months31.09%
YTD53.56%
1 Year48.61%
21 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹214.1, down -7.26% from yesterday's ₹230.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has decreased by 7.26%, resulting in a net change of -16.75 points. The stock is currently priced at 214.1.

21 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹230.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 451,677. The closing price of the stock was 230.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.