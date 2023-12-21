Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals sees positive trading day

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals opened at ₹232.65 and closed at ₹230.85. The stock had a high of ₹235.15 and a low of ₹212.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8531.4 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹238.45 and a 52-week low of ₹116.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 451,677 shares.

