Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals sees positive trading day

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals opened at ₹232.65 and closed at ₹230.85. The stock had a high of ₹235.15 and a low of ₹212.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8531.4 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹238.45 and a 52-week low of ₹116.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 451,677 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 1.63% or ₹3.5. The current price of the stock is ₹217.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.62%
|3 Months
|19.36%
|6 Months
|31.09%
|YTD
|53.56%
|1 Year
|48.61%
The current data shows that the stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has decreased by 7.26%, resulting in a net change of -16.75 points. The stock is currently priced at ₹214.1.
On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 451,677. The closing price of the stock was ₹230.85.
