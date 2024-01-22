 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock soars in trading | Mint
Active Stocks
Sat Jan 20 2024 15:57:53
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.65 0.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,008.30 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 631.50 0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 -0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 308.10 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock soars in trading
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock soars in trading

3 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 6.9 %. The stock closed at 297.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 317.8 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price TodayPremium
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at 300.95 and closed at 297.30. The stock reached a high of 321.25 and a low of 300.25 during the day. The market capitalization of GSFC is currently at 12,663.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 305.75, while the 52-week low is 116.10. The BSE volume for GSFC was 717,879 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:04:30 AM IST

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price update :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹317.8, up 6.9% from yesterday's ₹297.3

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 6.9% to 317.8. This represents a net change of 20.5.

22 Jan 2024, 10:32:47 AM IST

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PCBL326.516.65.36317.95108.0512324.15
Aether Industries870.4-2.8-0.321210.8778.010837.41
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals317.820.56.9305.75116.112663.62
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals743.0-2.0-0.27814.85484.4511547.62
Anupam Rasayan India929.0-12.85-1.361249.75570.09983.46
22 Jan 2024, 10:27:15 AM IST

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹317.8, up 6.9% from yesterday's ₹297.3

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 6.9% or 20.5. Currently, the stock is trading at 317.8.

22 Jan 2024, 10:13:47 AM IST

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock today was 300.25, while the high price was 321.25.

22 Jan 2024, 09:56:29 AM IST

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price update :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹317.8, up 6.9% from yesterday's ₹297.3

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 6.9% with a net change of 20.5. The current stock price is 317.8.

22 Jan 2024, 09:51:08 AM IST

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:36:37 AM IST

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.55%
3 Months33.79%
6 Months77.76%
YTD23.2%
1 Year128.86%
22 Jan 2024, 09:17:13 AM IST

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹317.8, up 6.9% from yesterday's ₹297.3

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 6.9% to reach 317.8. This represents a net change of 20.5 points.

22 Jan 2024, 08:06:42 AM IST

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹297.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 717,879. The closing price for the stock was 297.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App