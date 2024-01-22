Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock soars in trading

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at ₹300.95 and closed at ₹297.30. The stock reached a high of ₹321.25 and a low of ₹300.25 during the day. The market capitalization of GSFC is currently at ₹12,663.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹305.75, while the 52-week low is ₹116.10. The BSE volume for GSFC was 717,879 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price update :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹317.8, up 6.9% from yesterday's ₹297.3
The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 6.9% to ₹317.8. This represents a net change of 20.5.
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|PCBL
|326.5
|16.6
|5.36
|317.95
|108.05
|12324.15
|Aether Industries
|870.4
|-2.8
|-0.32
|1210.8
|778.0
|10837.41
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|317.8
|20.5
|6.9
|305.75
|116.1
|12663.62
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals
|743.0
|-2.0
|-0.27
|814.85
|484.45
|11547.62
|Anupam Rasayan India
|929.0
|-12.85
|-1.36
|1249.75
|570.0
|9983.46
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹317.8, up 6.9% from yesterday's ₹297.3
The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 6.9% or ₹20.5. Currently, the stock is trading at ₹317.8.
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock today was ₹300.25, while the high price was ₹321.25.
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price update :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹317.8, up 6.9% from yesterday's ₹297.3
The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 6.9% with a net change of 20.5. The current stock price is ₹317.8.
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Live Updates
GUJARAT STATE FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS
GUJARAT STATE FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.55%
|3 Months
|33.79%
|6 Months
|77.76%
|YTD
|23.2%
|1 Year
|128.86%
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹317.8, up 6.9% from yesterday's ₹297.3
The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 6.9% to reach ₹317.8. This represents a net change of 20.5 points.
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹297.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 717,879. The closing price for the stock was ₹297.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!