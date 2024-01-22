Hello User
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock soars in trading

4 min read . 11:17 AM IST Trade
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 6.9 %. The stock closed at 297.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 317.8 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at 300.95 and closed at 297.30. The stock reached a high of 321.25 and a low of 300.25 during the day. The market capitalization of GSFC is currently at 12,663.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 305.75, while the 52-week low is 116.10. The BSE volume for GSFC was 717,879 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:17 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Today's Price range

The Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock had a low price of 300.25 and a high price of 321.25 for the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:32 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
PCBL326.516.65.36317.95108.0512324.15
Aether Industries870.4-2.8-0.321210.8778.010837.41
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals317.820.56.9305.75116.112663.62
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals743.0-2.0-0.27814.85484.4511547.62
Anupam Rasayan India929.0-12.85-1.361249.75570.09983.46
22 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock today was 300.25, while the high price was 321.25.

22 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.55%
3 Months33.79%
6 Months77.76%
YTD23.2%
1 Year128.86%
22 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹297.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 717,879. The closing price for the stock was 297.3.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.