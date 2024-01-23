Hello User
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals faces downturn in trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:27 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -4.59 %. The stock closed at 317.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 303.2 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at 320.5 and closed at 317.8. The stock reached a high of 322.45 and a low of 320.3. The market capitalization of GSFC is 12,828.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 305.75 and the 52-week low is 116.1. The BSE volume for GSFC was 23,821 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:27 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Today's Price range

The Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock had a low price of 294.65 and a high price of 322.45.

23 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price NSE Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹303.2, down -4.59% from yesterday's ₹317.8

The current data of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock shows that the price is 303.2. There has been a negative percent change of -4.59, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -14.6, which means the stock has decreased by 14.6.

23 Jan 2024, 10:41 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹299.7, down -5.7% from yesterday's ₹317.8

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) has declined by 5.7% or 18.1. The current stock price stands at 299.7.

23 Jan 2024, 10:36 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Akzo Nobel India2684.88.350.312949.952105.112226.66
Alkyl Amines Chemicals2318.55-38.95-1.652794.62119.0511847.94
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals301.8-16.0-5.03305.75116.112026.05
PCBL309.35-15.7-4.83317.95108.0511676.81
Aether Industries870.05-0.3-0.031210.8778.010833.06
23 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Today's Price range

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock's low price for the day was 302.05 and the high price was 322.45.

23 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price NSE Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹308.95, down -2.78% from yesterday's ₹317.8

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has decreased by 2.78% or 8.85. The current stock price stands at 308.95.

23 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.01%
3 Months43.62%
6 Months90.14%
YTD31.77%
1 Year152.06%
23 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹317.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 23,821. The closing price for the stock was 317.8.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.