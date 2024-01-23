Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals faces downturn in trading

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at ₹320.5 and closed at ₹317.8. The stock reached a high of ₹322.45 and a low of ₹320.3. The market capitalization of GSFC is ₹12,828.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹305.75 and the 52-week low is ₹116.1. The BSE volume for GSFC was 23,821 shares.
The current data of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock shows that the price is ₹303.2. There has been a negative percent change of -4.59, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -14.6, which means the stock has decreased by ₹14.6.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Akzo Nobel India
|2684.8
|8.35
|0.31
|2949.95
|2105.1
|12226.66
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|2318.55
|-38.95
|-1.65
|2794.6
|2119.05
|11847.94
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|301.8
|-16.0
|-5.03
|305.75
|116.1
|12026.05
|PCBL
|309.35
|-15.7
|-4.83
|317.95
|108.05
|11676.81
|Aether Industries
|870.05
|-0.3
|-0.03
|1210.8
|778.0
|10833.06
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.01%
|3 Months
|43.62%
|6 Months
|90.14%
|YTD
|31.77%
|1 Year
|152.06%
On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 23,821. The closing price for the stock was ₹317.8.
