Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, the Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at ₹180.25 and closed at ₹180.8. The stock reached a high of ₹185.1 and a low of ₹180.25. The market capitalization of GSFC is ₹7272.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.45 and the 52-week low is ₹116.1. The BSE volume for the day was 134,807 shares.
The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 1.41% or ₹2.55. The current stock price is ₹183.35.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|182.53
|10 Days
|183.10
|20 Days
|189.03
|50 Days
|182.47
|100 Days
|174.08
|300 Days
|158.01
The low price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock today was ₹180.25, while the high price reached ₹185.1.
The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals is currently at ₹182.85. It has experienced a percent change of 1.13, which translates to a net change of 2.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|605.0
|4.7
|0.78
|861.0
|512.8
|7637.39
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|270.0
|2.1
|0.78
|320.9
|220.7
|7159.76
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|182.65
|1.85
|1.02
|215.45
|116.1
|7278.19
|Indigo Paints
|1479.0
|6.2
|0.42
|1700.0
|981.05
|7038.31
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|123.25
|1.2
|0.98
|145.7
|89.5
|6799.56
On the last day, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals had a trading volume of 134,807 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹180.8.
