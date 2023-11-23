Hello User
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:53 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 1.41 %. The stock closed at 180.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.35 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

On the last day, the Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at 180.25 and closed at 180.8. The stock reached a high of 185.1 and a low of 180.25. The market capitalization of GSFC is 7272.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.45 and the 52-week low is 116.1. The BSE volume for the day was 134,807 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 01:53 PM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹183.35, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹180.8

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 1.41% or 2.55. The current stock price is 183.35.

23 Nov 2023, 01:37 PM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days182.53
10 Days183.10
20 Days189.03
50 Days182.47
100 Days174.08
300 Days158.01
23 Nov 2023, 01:23 PM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock today was 180.25, while the high price reached 185.1.

23 Nov 2023, 01:07 PM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price NSE Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹182.85, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹180.8

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals is currently at 182.85. It has experienced a percent change of 1.13, which translates to a net change of 2.05.

23 Nov 2023, 12:53 PM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Live Updates

23 Nov 2023, 12:38 PM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation605.04.70.78861.0512.87637.39
Laxmi Organic Industries270.02.10.78320.9220.77159.76
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals182.651.851.02215.45116.17278.19
Indigo Paints1479.06.20.421700.0981.057038.31
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers123.251.20.98145.789.56799.56
23 Nov 2023, 12:20 PM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹180.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals had a trading volume of 134,807 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 180.8.

