Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -8.24 %. The stock closed at 317.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 291.6 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at 320.5 and closed at 317.8. The stock reached a high of 322.45 and a low of 288.9. GSFC has a market capitalization of 11,619.6 crore, with a 52-week high of 305.75 and a 52-week low of 116.1. On the BSE, a total of 645,164 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹317.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 645,164 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 317.8.

