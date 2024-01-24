Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at ₹320.5 and closed at ₹317.8. The stock reached a high of ₹322.45 and a low of ₹288.9. GSFC has a market capitalization of ₹11,619.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹305.75 and a 52-week low of ₹116.1. On the BSE, a total of 645,164 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.