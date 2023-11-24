Hello User
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 180.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.65 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

On the last day, the Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) had an open price of 180.25 and closed at 180.8. The stock reached a high of 185.1 and a low of 180.25 during the day. The market capitalization of GSFC is 7278.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.45 and the 52-week low is 116.1. The BSE volume for GSFC was 203,951 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.11%
3 Months9.08%
6 Months11.47%
YTD30.7%
1 Year41.53%
24 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹182.65, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹180.8

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) is currently at 182.65, with a percent change of 1.02. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.02% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 1.85, indicating an overall positive movement in the stock.

24 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹180.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals had a volume of 203951 shares, with a closing price of 180.8.

