Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, the Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) had an open price of ₹180.25 and closed at ₹180.8. The stock reached a high of ₹185.1 and a low of ₹180.25 during the day. The market capitalization of GSFC is ₹7278.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.45 and the 52-week low is ₹116.1. The BSE volume for GSFC was 203,951 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.11%
|3 Months
|9.08%
|6 Months
|11.47%
|YTD
|30.7%
|1 Year
|41.53%
The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) is currently at ₹182.65, with a percent change of 1.02. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.02% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 1.85, indicating an overall positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals had a volume of 203951 shares, with a closing price of ₹180.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!