Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals plummets in trading

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at ₹293.25 and closed at ₹291.6. The stock reached a high of ₹301.15 and a low of ₹283.45. The market capitalization of GSFC is ₹11,932.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹305.75, while the 52-week low is ₹116.1. The BSE volume for GSFC was 659,935 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.