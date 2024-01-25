Hello User
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals plummets in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 297.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 297 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at 293.25 and closed at 291.6. The stock reached a high of 301.15 and a low of 283.45. The market capitalization of GSFC is 11,932.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 305.75, while the 52-week low is 116.1. The BSE volume for GSFC was 659,935 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹297, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹297.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) is 297. There has been a negative percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.9, which means the stock price has decreased by 0.9 rupees.

25 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹291.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals had a trading volume of 659,935 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 291.6.

