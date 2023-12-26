Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals faces bearish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 224.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 223.8 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at 226.95 and closed at 223.65. The stock reached a high of 227.6 and a low of 220.6 during the day. GSFC has a market capitalization of 8925.9 crore. Its 52-week high and low are 238.45 and 116.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 137,368 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price update :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹223.8, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹224.1

The current stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals is 223.8, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

26 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.7%
3 Months24.05%
6 Months39.11%
YTD60.36%
1 Year72.05%
26 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹225.3, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹224.1

The current stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals is 225.3. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.2.

26 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹223.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 137,368. The closing price for the stock was 223.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.