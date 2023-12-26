Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals faces bearish trading today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at ₹226.95 and closed at ₹223.65. The stock reached a high of ₹227.6 and a low of ₹220.6 during the day. GSFC has a market capitalization of ₹8925.9 crore. Its 52-week high and low are ₹238.45 and ₹116.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 137,368 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals is ₹223.8, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.7%
|3 Months
|24.05%
|6 Months
|39.11%
|YTD
|60.36%
|1 Year
|72.05%
The current stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals is ₹225.3. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.2.
On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 137,368. The closing price for the stock was ₹223.65.
