Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 3.11 %. The stock closed at 297.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 307.15 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at 299.15 and closed at 297.9. The stock had a high of 309.75 and a low of 292.5. The market capitalization of GSFC is 12,239.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 305.75 and the 52-week low is 116.1. The stock had a trading volume of 431,037 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹297.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the BSE, there were 431,037 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 297.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.