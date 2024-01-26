Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at ₹299.15 and closed at ₹297.9. The stock had a high of ₹309.75 and a low of ₹292.5. The market capitalization of GSFC is ₹12,239.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹305.75 and the 52-week low is ₹116.1. The stock had a trading volume of 431,037 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

