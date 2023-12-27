Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at ₹225.3 and closed at ₹224.1. The stock had a high of ₹232.5 and a low of ₹221.9. The market capitalization of GSFC is ₹9220.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹238.45 and the 52-week low was ₹116.1. The BSE volume for GSFC was 305,509 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.