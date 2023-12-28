Hello User
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 231.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 231.6 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at 233.5 and closed at 231.4. The stock reached a high of 235.85 and a low of 228.4 during the day. The market capitalization of GSFC is 9,228.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 238.45, while the 52-week low is 116.1. The BSE volume for GSFC was 215,491 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹231.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) had a trading volume of 215,491 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 231.4.

