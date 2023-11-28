Hello User
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

08:00 AM IST
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 182.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.25 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals saw an open price of 183.2 and a close price of 182.65. The stock reached a high of 183.75 and a low of 181.3. The company has a market capitalization of 7262.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.45, while the 52-week low is 116.1. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 121,493 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹182.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals had a trading volume of 121,493 shares. The closing price for the stock was 182.65.

