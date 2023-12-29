Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals opened at ₹232.95 and closed at ₹231.6. The stock reached a high of ₹246.7 and a low of ₹227.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9,776.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹238.45 and the 52-week low is ₹116.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,047,733 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.