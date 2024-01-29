 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Surges in Trading Today | Mint
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Surges in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Surges in Trading Today

4 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 307.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 311.1 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at 299.15 and closed at 297.9. The stock reached a high of 309.75 and a low of 292.5 during the day. The market capitalization of GSFC is 12,239.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 322.45, while the 52-week low is 116.1. The BSE volume for GSFC was 431,037 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:29:08 AM IST

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock today was 309.05, while the high price was 317.45.

29 Jan 2024, 11:01:29 AM IST

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price update :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹311.1, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹307.15

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 1.29 percent, resulting in a net change of 3.95. The current stock price is 311.1.

29 Jan 2024, 10:33:51 AM IST

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Fine Organic Industries4633.25-33.0-0.715495.954030.6514205.54
BASF India2973.99.550.323195.02195.012872.51
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals311.154.01.3322.45116.112398.63
PCBL321.45-0.85-0.26329.7108.0512133.54
Akzo Nobel India2597.95-3.1-0.122949.952105.111831.14
29 Jan 2024, 10:31:18 AM IST

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Today's Price range

The Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock reached a low price of 309.05 and a high price of 317.45 today.

29 Jan 2024, 10:26:43 AM IST

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹311.6, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹307.15

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) is currently at 311.6, with a percent change of 1.45 and a net change of 4.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

29 Jan 2024, 09:58:09 AM IST

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:51:05 AM IST

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.25%
3 Months44.06%
6 Months83.02%
YTD27.22%
1 Year141.53%
29 Jan 2024, 09:48:04 AM IST

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price NSE Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹311, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹307.15

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 1.25%, resulting in a net change of 3.85. The current stock price is 311.

29 Jan 2024, 09:09:03 AM IST

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹307.15, up 3.11% from yesterday's ₹297.9

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 3.11%, resulting in a net change of 9.25. The current stock price is 307.15.

29 Jan 2024, 08:17:28 AM IST

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹297.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, the BSE volume was 431,037 shares. The closing price for the stock was 297.9.

