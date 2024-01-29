Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Surges in Trading Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at ₹299.15 and closed at ₹297.9. The stock reached a high of ₹309.75 and a low of ₹292.5 during the day. The market capitalization of GSFC is ₹12,239.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹322.45, while the 52-week low is ₹116.1. The BSE volume for GSFC was 431,037 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock today was ₹309.05, while the high price was ₹317.45.
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price update :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹311.1, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹307.15
The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 1.29 percent, resulting in a net change of ₹3.95. The current stock price is ₹311.1.
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Fine Organic Industries
|4633.25
|-33.0
|-0.71
|5495.95
|4030.65
|14205.54
|BASF India
|2973.9
|9.55
|0.32
|3195.0
|2195.0
|12872.51
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|311.15
|4.0
|1.3
|322.45
|116.1
|12398.63
|PCBL
|321.45
|-0.85
|-0.26
|329.7
|108.05
|12133.54
|Akzo Nobel India
|2597.95
|-3.1
|-0.12
|2949.95
|2105.1
|11831.14
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Today's Price range
The Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock reached a low price of ₹309.05 and a high price of ₹317.45 today.
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹311.6, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹307.15
The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) is currently at ₹311.6, with a percent change of 1.45 and a net change of 4.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Click here for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Dividend
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Live Updates
GUJARAT STATE FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS
GUJARAT STATE FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.25%
|3 Months
|44.06%
|6 Months
|83.02%
|YTD
|27.22%
|1 Year
|141.53%
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price NSE Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹311, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹307.15
The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 1.25%, resulting in a net change of ₹3.85. The current stock price is ₹311.
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹307.15, up 3.11% from yesterday's ₹297.9
The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 3.11%, resulting in a net change of 9.25. The current stock price is ₹307.15.
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹297.9 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, the BSE volume was 431,037 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹297.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!