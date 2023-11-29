Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals sees upward trend in trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) was ₹182.55. The stock closed at ₹182.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹187.75, while the lowest price was ₹182.55. The market capitalization of GSFC is currently at ₹7423.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.45, and the 52-week low is ₹116.1. The BSE volume for GSFC was 243,781 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals is currently at ₹186.3, which represents a 2.22% increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.66%
|3 Months
|5.63%
|6 Months
|16.19%
|YTD
|33.27%
|1 Year
|38.37%
The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 2.22%, resulting in a net change of 4.05. The current stock price is ₹186.3.
On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals had a volume of 243,781 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹182.25.
