Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 2.22 %. The stock closed at 182.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 186.3 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

On the last day of trading, the open price for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) was 182.55. The stock closed at 182.25. The highest price reached during the day was 187.75, while the lowest price was 182.55. The market capitalization of GSFC is currently at 7423.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.45, and the 52-week low is 116.1. The BSE volume for GSFC was 243,781 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price update

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals is currently at 186.3, which represents a 2.22% increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.05.

29 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.66%
3 Months5.63%
6 Months16.19%
YTD33.27%
1 Year38.37%
29 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 2.22%, resulting in a net change of 4.05. The current stock price is 186.3.

29 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live

On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals had a volume of 243,781 shares. The closing price for the stock was 182.25.

