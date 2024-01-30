Hello User
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 307.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 310.05 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at 311.65 and closed at 307.15. The stock reached a high of 317.45 and a low of 308.45. The market capitalization of GSFC is 12,354.8 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 322.45, while the 52-week low is 116.1. The BSE volume for GSFC was 426,788 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.24%
3 Months37.82%
6 Months88.28%
YTD28.42%
1 Year147.41%
30 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price NSE Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹310.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹307.15

The current price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock is 310.05. There has been a 0.94% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.9.

30 Jan 2024, 09:28 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹310.05, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹307.15

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 0.94%, with a net change of 2.9. The current stock price is 310.05.

30 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹307.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 426,788. The closing price of the stock was 307.15.

