Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals sees positive trading day

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at ₹311.65 and closed at ₹307.15. The stock reached a high of ₹317.45 and a low of ₹308.45. The market capitalization of GSFC is ₹12,354.8 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹322.45, while the 52-week low is ₹116.1. The BSE volume for GSFC was 426,788 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.