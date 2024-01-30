Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals sees positive trading day

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at ₹311.65 and closed at ₹307.15. The stock reached a high of ₹317.45 and a low of ₹308.45. The market capitalization of GSFC is ₹12,354.8 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹322.45, while the 52-week low is ₹116.1. The BSE volume for GSFC was 426,788 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.24%
|3 Months
|37.82%
|6 Months
|88.28%
|YTD
|28.42%
|1 Year
|147.41%
The current price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock is ₹310.05. There has been a 0.94% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.9.
The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 0.94%, with a net change of ₹2.9. The current stock price is ₹310.05.
On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 426,788. The closing price of the stock was ₹307.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!