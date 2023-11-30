Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals sees a positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 2.09 %. The stock closed at 188.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 192.9 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

On the last day, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) had an open price of 187.7 and a close price of 186.3. The high for the day was 192.5, while the low was 186.5. The market capitalization of GSFC is currently at 7529.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.45, while the 52-week low is 116.1. The BSE volume for GSFC was 647,883 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price update :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹192.9, up 2.09% from yesterday's ₹188.95

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) is currently at 192.9, representing a percent change of 2.09. The net change in the stock price is 3.95.

30 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.25%
3 Months5.46%
6 Months20.11%
YTD35.24%
1 Year44.11%
30 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹188.95, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹186.3

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has increased by 1.42%, resulting in a net change of 2.65 rupees. The current stock price stands at 188.95 rupees.

30 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹186.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 647,883. The closing price for the stock was 186.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.