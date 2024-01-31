Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 301.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 297.7 per share. Investors should monitor Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Stock Price Today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at 311.5 and closed at 310.05. The stock reached a high of 312.25 and a low of 300.05 during the day. The market capitalization of GSFC is currently 12,016.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 322.45 and the 52-week low is 116.1. The BSE volume for GSFC was 514,569 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 10:34 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Fine Organic Industries4686.85110.12.415197.954030.6514369.87
BASF India3034.280.152.713195.02195.013133.52
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals298.7-2.85-0.95322.45116.111902.52
PCBL316.2-3.55-1.11336.3108.0511935.37
Akzo Nobel India2627.1-16.0-0.612949.952105.111963.89
31 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹297.7, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹301.55

The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has decreased by 1.28% or 3.85. The current stock price is 297.7.

Click here for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Profit Loss

31 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Today's Price range

The Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock had a low price of 296.5 and a high price of 302.3 for the current day.

31 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price NSE Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals trading at ₹299.05, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹301.55

The current stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals is 299.05, with a percent change of -0.83. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.83% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -2.5, indicating a decrease of 2.5 from the previous trading day.

31 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.25%
3 Months35.17%
6 Months79.35%
YTD24.86%
1 Year139.97%
31 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Live :Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals closed at ₹310.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 514,569. The closing price for the stock was 310.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!