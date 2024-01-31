Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price Today Live Updates : Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock plummets in trading today

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) opened at ₹311.5 and closed at ₹310.05. The stock reached a high of ₹312.25 and a low of ₹300.05 during the day. The market capitalization of GSFC is currently ₹12,016.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹322.45 and the 52-week low is ₹116.1. The BSE volume for GSFC was 514,569 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Fine Organic Industries
|4686.85
|110.1
|2.41
|5197.95
|4030.65
|14369.87
|BASF India
|3034.2
|80.15
|2.71
|3195.0
|2195.0
|13133.52
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|298.7
|-2.85
|-0.95
|322.45
|116.1
|11902.52
|PCBL
|316.2
|-3.55
|-1.11
|336.3
|108.05
|11935.37
|Akzo Nobel India
|2627.1
|-16.0
|-0.61
|2949.95
|2105.1
|11963.89
The stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has decreased by 1.28% or ₹3.85. The current stock price is ₹297.7.
The Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals stock had a low price of ₹296.5 and a high price of ₹302.3 for the current day.
The current stock price of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals is ₹299.05, with a percent change of -0.83. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.83% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -2.5, indicating a decrease of ₹2.5 from the previous trading day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.25%
|3 Months
|35.17%
|6 Months
|79.35%
|YTD
|24.86%
|1 Year
|139.97%
On the last day of trading for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 514,569. The closing price for the stock was ₹310.05.
