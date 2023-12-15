Hello User
GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : GVK Power & Infrastructure Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:49 AM IST
Livemint

GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 10.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.6 per share. Investors should monitor GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Stock Price Today

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today : GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock opened at 10.66 and closed at 10.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 10.88 and a low of 10.37. The market capitalization of the company is 1,689.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 13.8 and 1.98 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 255,127 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 11:49 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today :GVK Power & Infrastructure trading at ₹10.6, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹10.65

The current data for GVK Power & Infrastructure stock shows that the price is 10.6 with a percent change of -0.47. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.47% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -0.05, indicating a decrease of 0.05 in the stock price.

15 Dec 2023, 11:31 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Dreamfolks Services552.22.250.41846.75348.22885.25
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works1553.0-11.2-0.721815.0845.11677.4
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.680.030.2813.81.981686.6
Sical Logistics242.0-4.9-1.98294.599.121579.03
Navkar Corporation93.09-0.55-0.59101.244.451401.18
15 Dec 2023, 11:17 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price update :GVK Power & Infrastructure trading at ₹10.68, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹10.65

The current stock price of GVK Power & Infrastructure is 10.68 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.03. This suggests that the stock has seen a small increase in value.

15 Dec 2023, 11:12 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for GVK Power & Infrastructure stock is 10.37, while the high price is 10.88.

15 Dec 2023, 10:39 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Dreamfolks Services553.23.250.59846.75348.22890.47
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works1547.0-17.2-1.11815.0845.11670.91
GVK Power & Infrastructure10.650.00.013.81.981681.86
Sical Logistics242.0-4.9-1.98294.599.121579.03
Navkar Corporation93.61-0.03-0.03101.244.451409.01
15 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Live :GVK Power & Infrastructure closed at ₹10.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GVK Power & Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 255,127. The closing price for the stock was 10.65.

