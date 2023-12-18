GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : GVK Power & Infrastructure sees gains in trading today

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today : GVK Power & Infrastructure had an open price of ₹10.66 and closed at ₹10.65 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹10.88 and a low of ₹10.37. The market capitalization is ₹1664.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹13.8, while the 52-week low is ₹1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 654,730 shares on the BSE.
The stock price of GVK Power & Infrastructure is currently ₹10.6. It has experienced a 0.76% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.08.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.45%
|3 Months
|26.13%
|6 Months
|275.0%
|YTD
|250.0%
|1 Year
|213.43%
The current price of GVK Power & Infrastructure stock is ₹10.52 with no net change. The percent change is also 0.
On the last day of trading for GVK Power & Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 654,730. The closing price for the stock was ₹10.65.
