GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -2.37 %. The stock closed at 10.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.29 per share. Investors should monitor GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Stock Price Today

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today : GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock opened at 10.66 and closed at 10.54 on the last day. The stock traded in the range of 10.02 to 10.75 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 1625.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 13.8 and 1.98 respectively. The stock witnessed a trading volume of 554,867 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Live :GVK Power & Infrastructure closed at ₹10.54 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GVK Power & Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 554,867. The closing price for the stock was 10.54.

