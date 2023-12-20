GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today : GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹10.66 and closed at ₹10.54 on the last day. The stock traded in the range of ₹10.02 to ₹10.75 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹1625.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹13.8 and ₹1.98 respectively. The stock witnessed a trading volume of 554,867 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.