GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : GVK Power & Infrastructure Plunges on Market Turmoil

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today : GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹10.29 and closed at ₹10.28 for the day. The stock reached a high of ₹10.39 and a low of ₹9.77. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1542.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹13.8, while the 52-week low is ₹1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,807 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of GVK Power & Infrastructure has decreased by 3.17% or ₹0.31. The current stock price is ₹9.46.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.55%
|3 Months
|6.79%
|6 Months
|261.11%
|YTD
|225.0%
|1 Year
|204.69%
The stock price of GVK Power & Infrastructure has decreased by 4.91% or ₹0.48. The current price of the stock is ₹9.29.
On the last day of trading for GVK Power & Infrastructure on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,238,807. The closing price for the stock was ₹10.28.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!