GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : GVK Power & Infrastructure Plunges on Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -3.17 %. The stock closed at 9.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9.46 per share. Investors should monitor GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Stock Price Today

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today : GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock opened at 10.29 and closed at 10.28 for the day. The stock reached a high of 10.39 and a low of 9.77. The market capitalization of the company is 1542.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 13.8, while the 52-week low is 1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,807 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price update :GVK Power & Infrastructure trading at ₹9.46, down -3.17% from yesterday's ₹9.77

The stock price of GVK Power & Infrastructure has decreased by 3.17% or 0.31. The current stock price is 9.46.

21 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.55%
3 Months6.79%
6 Months261.11%
YTD225.0%
1 Year204.69%
21 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today :GVK Power & Infrastructure trading at ₹9.29, down -4.91% from yesterday's ₹9.77

The stock price of GVK Power & Infrastructure has decreased by 4.91% or 0.48. The current price of the stock is 9.29.

21 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Live :GVK Power & Infrastructure closed at ₹10.28 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GVK Power & Infrastructure on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,238,807. The closing price for the stock was 10.28.

