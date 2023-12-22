Hello User
GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : GVK Power & Infrastructure surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 3.75 %. The stock closed at 10.12 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.5 per share. Investors should monitor GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Stock Price Today

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today : GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock opened at 9.29 and closed at 9.77 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 10.18 and a low of 9.29. The market capitalization of the company is 1598.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 13.8, while the 52-week low is 1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,284 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today :GVK Power & Infrastructure trading at ₹10.5, up 3.75% from yesterday's ₹10.12

The GVK Power & Infrastructure stock is currently priced at 10.5 with a percent change of 3.75 and a net change of 0.38. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

22 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Live :GVK Power & Infrastructure closed at ₹9.77 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GVK Power & Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,571,284. The closing price for the stock was 9.77.

