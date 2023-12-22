GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : GVK Power & Infrastructure surges on positive trading day

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today : GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹9.29 and closed at ₹9.77 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹10.18 and a low of ₹9.29. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1598.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹13.8, while the 52-week low is ₹1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,284 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.