GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Today Live Updates : GVK Power & Infrastructure surges on positive trading day

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Today : GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock opened at ₹9.29 and closed at ₹9.77 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹10.18 and a low of ₹9.29. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1598.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹13.8, while the 52-week low is ₹1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,284 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The GVK Power & Infrastructure stock is currently priced at ₹10.5 with a percent change of 3.75 and a net change of 0.38. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for GVK Power & Infrastructure on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,571,284. The closing price for the stock was ₹9.77.
