comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 29 2023 10:31:54
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 855 -1.75%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.25 0.55%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,428 -0.6%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 606.4 0.7%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 251.75 1.33%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 10:40 AM IST Livemint

GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 4.93 %. The stock closed at 4.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4.47 per share. Investors should monitor GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GVK Power & InfrastructurePremium
GVK Power & Infrastructure

GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock price remained unchanged at 4.26 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 4.47 and a low of 4.26 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 705.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5.33, while the 52-week low is 1.98. The stock saw a trading volume of 1,998,757 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 10:40:07 AM IST

GVK Power & Infrastructure share price Live :GVK Power & Infrastructure closed at ₹4.26 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GVK Power & Infrastructure on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,999,257. The closing price for the shares was 4.26.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App