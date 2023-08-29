Hello User
GVK Power & Infrastructure Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:40 AM IST Livemint

GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 4.93 %. The stock closed at 4.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4.47 per share. Investors should monitor GVK Power & Infrastructure stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GVK Power & Infrastructure

GVK Power & Infrastructure's stock price remained unchanged at 4.26 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 4.47 and a low of 4.26 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 705.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5.33, while the 52-week low is 1.98. The stock saw a trading volume of 1,998,757 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

